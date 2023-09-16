Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 14.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.87. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

