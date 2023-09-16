Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.