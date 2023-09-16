Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 396 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

