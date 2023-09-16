CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

