SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Lifted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.