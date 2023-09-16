CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.