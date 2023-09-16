BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $370.09 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $370.09 million and $21.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002577 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001521 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $21,050,283.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

