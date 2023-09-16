Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $181.23 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $181.23 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01814716 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,842,646.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

