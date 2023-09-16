SingularityNET Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $227.90 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.92 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18641107 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $18,204,241.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.