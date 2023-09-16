nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in nCino by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.97 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

