Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 650,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 308,479 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Model N Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,329 shares of company stock valued at $770,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

