Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 59000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

