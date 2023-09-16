Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
Platinum Group Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.13 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.
Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
