Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 47101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$30.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

