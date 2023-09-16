Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

