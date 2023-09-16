Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$776,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

