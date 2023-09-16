Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 37000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Further Reading

