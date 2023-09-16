Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 37000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.
About Golden Arrow Resources
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Arrow Resources
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.