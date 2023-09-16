Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 38832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

