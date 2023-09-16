Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Grows By 164.7%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the August 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 65,857 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 319,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPC opened at $6.34 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.



Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

