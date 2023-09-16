Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 188,007 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $6,911,137.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Unity Software Price Performance
NYSE:U opened at $36.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after acquiring an additional 975,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
