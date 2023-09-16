Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 60,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

