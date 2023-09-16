Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 131.6%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

