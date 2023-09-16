Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

DTRUY opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

