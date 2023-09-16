Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Rises By 134.7%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Know Labs Stock Up 34.8 %

KNW opened at $0.60 on Friday. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.17.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

About Know Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Know Labs by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Know Labs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

