Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Rises By 134.7%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Know Labs Stock Up 34.8 %
KNW opened at $0.60 on Friday. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.17.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06).
Institutional Trading of Know Labs
About Know Labs
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.
