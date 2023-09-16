Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 145.3% in August

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.