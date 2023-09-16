Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Rises By 136.4%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 154,597 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 285.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

