Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 135.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

JMM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

