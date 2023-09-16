Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 135.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JMM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
