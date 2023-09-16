Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.18 on Friday. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

