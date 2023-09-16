Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 421982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Japan Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

