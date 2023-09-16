Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

