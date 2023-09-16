Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.73. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KARO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Karooooo Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $514.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Karooooo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

