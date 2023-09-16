Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $75.60

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.60, but opened at $73.73. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
