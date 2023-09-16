Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $75.60

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.60, but opened at $73.73. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

