Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,665,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 435,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 91,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $312,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

