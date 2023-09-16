Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,372,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,189 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMR

Nomura Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 264.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.