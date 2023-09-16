Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.