Empire (TSE:EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.53 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

