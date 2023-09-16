ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after buying an additional 367,719 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.