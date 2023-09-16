Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

