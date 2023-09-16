Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 404121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Read More
