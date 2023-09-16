CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $204,762.57 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,521.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00244966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00812062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00548403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00058933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00119525 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.