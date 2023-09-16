Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.25 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $617,932.92 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25608426 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $800,802.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

