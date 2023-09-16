STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $95.31 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,512.94 or 0.99966337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0519038 USD and is up 12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,296,859.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.