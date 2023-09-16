Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.55

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 33786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.