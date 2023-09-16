Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 19691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.23).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £148.07 million, a PE ratio of -252.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.26.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

