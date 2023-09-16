Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 518637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

