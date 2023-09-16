Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medigus Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDGS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

