Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.25

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.01).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mincon Group
Mincon Group Stock Performance
Mincon Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.
Mincon Group Company Profile
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mincon Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.