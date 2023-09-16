Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.25

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.01).

The company has a market cap of £172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

