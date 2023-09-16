Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) COO Sells $17,020.35 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $17,020.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $565.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

