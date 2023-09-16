Terri B. Sebree Sells 12,401 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) President Terri B. Sebree sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $16,493.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 596,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,000.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

