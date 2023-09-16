John W. Smither Sells 900 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) Director John W. Smither sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $18,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

