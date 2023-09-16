John W. Smither Sells 900 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) Director John W. Smither sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $18,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

